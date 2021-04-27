NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It’s been a week since former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder in the killing of George Floyd.
The verdict has continued to spark important conversation especially among students.
“This trial gave me the courage that I needed to go and help people because I know that we need people that are focused and determined, “said Tennessee State University Criminal Justice Student Ashanti Mcclora.
Mcclora is one of many students who graduate this week at TSU. Jamontrae Christmon, is hoping to become a police officer after graduating.
“Seeing that trial made me realize that I might have to work with a Derek Chauvin and do I really want to be in the same environment with someone like that,” saidChristmon.
But despite one officer’s choices, he hopes to set an example for kids who look just like him.
“I would look at them as I see myself in them. I understand where they are coming from. Maybe if somebody else can just talk to them you don’t have to resort to putting your knee on their neck,” Christmon stated.
