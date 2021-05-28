NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State University is partnering with the AME church to bridge the gap for students in Africa.

The partnership will give high school students in Africa a chance to take coding courses as a part of the University’s dual enrollment program.

“We recognize the low percentage of minorities in the stem area. So, we do something different. We look at coding across what we call smart devices,” said Dr. Robbie Melton, TSU’s SMART Innovation Center Associate Vice President.

Eligible students will have the opportunity to earn both university and high school graduation credits. Equipment for the courses will also be provided.

“The idea is to introduce them to a new world. There are so many possibilities and so many opportunities where students can benefit. We want to be a part of that development and growth,” said Dr. Johnnie C. Smith, Executive Director for Dual Enrollment.

The course will kick off this fall with enrollment already at 500.