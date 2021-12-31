NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee State University announced Friday that it would delay the start of the spring semester due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Nashville.

TSU said classes will now begin on Monday, January 24, 2022. The school will open on January 3 as planned for administrators and staff.

TSU follows the state and local guidelines based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding any developments with COVID-19 and its variants.

TSU encourages all faculty, staff, and students to visit the school’s website for updates on course delivery and in-person operations.

TSU’s announcement comes on the heels of similar decisions made by both Belmont and Vanderbilt universities to delay the start of their spring semesters.

