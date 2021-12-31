NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee State University announced Friday that it would delay the start of the spring semester due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Nashville.
TSU said classes will now begin on Monday, January 24, 2022. The school will open on January 3 as planned for administrators and staff.
TSU follows the state and local guidelines based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding any developments with COVID-19 and its variants.
TSU encourages all faculty, staff, and students to visit the school’s website for updates on course delivery and in-person operations.
TSU’s announcement comes on the heels of similar decisions made by both Belmont and Vanderbilt universities to delay the start of their spring semesters.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The start of spring Vanderbilt University undergraduate classes is delayed due to the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant.
Belmont would begin their spring semester virtually in a letter to students due to a surge in Omicron cases across the country.
