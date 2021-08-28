NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Saturday's Nascar race in Daytona will feature Tennessee State University alongside other HBCUs represented on the side of the #11 car driven by Denny Hamlin.
The new paint scheme for the car was unveiled Wednesday. It features illustrations of HBCU graduates and has "Shaping Black Futures" down one of the quarter panels. The rear bumper features logos of Jackson State University, Tennessee State University, Mississippi Valley State University, and LeMoyne- Owen College.
“I hope that this act of generosity will spark other companies to consider donating and partnering with HBCUs, especially our beloved Tennessee State University,” TSU senior Ammria Carter said.
FedEx sponsors the car and Hamlin's team and has announced a new $5 million HBCU initiative to help students complete their degrees and prepare for the world.
“We are so appreciative to FedEx leadership for this innovative program to address some of the long-standing issues faced by HBCU students,” TSU President Glenda Glover said. “It is no secret that many of the challenges faced by students at TSU relate to limited funds. This partnership is a great example of public and private entities collaborating to enhance the higher education experience for African-American students.”
