NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Athletics Director for Tennessee State University has commented on the Ohio Valley Conference postponing fall sports.
The Ohio Valley Conference, in which TSU plays, announced it will postpone fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials with Ohio Valley Conference said their intent is to move fall sports' regular-season competition and championships to the spring.
"The COVID-19 pandemic is real, and its impact globally has undoubtedly presented a unique set of challenges for us all, especially in athletics," TSU Athletics Director Mikki Allen said in a statement on Monday.
Allen thanked the TSU Athletics’ Pandemic Task Force team for all their help working "tirelessly to place TSU Athletics in the most favorable position to compete this fall semester."
"Moving forward, our student-athletes will continue to prepare for spring competition with optimism. As we navigate through these challenging times together, our athletics department is committed to providing all members of the Big Blue family with a safe and first-class experience," Allen said.
