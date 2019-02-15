Ten high school basketball teams are banned from the postseason this year because of violent fights breaking out at games.
In many cases it’s not the players who start the fights, it’s the fans. However, it’s the players who suffer the consequences.
The TSSAA is trying to stop the trend before it gets even more out of hand.
“We felt like every child in that arena was in an unsafe environment,” TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said.
There have been eight fights in Tennessee since January. The latest fight occurred when Stratford High was playing Pearl-Cohn last week.
Stratford removed itself from the TSSAA basketball playoffs after the incident, joining several other teams that aren’t playing this week because of fighting.
Childress said the behavior needs to end now.
“We’ve got to change that culture,” said Childress.
Tom Kreager has been covering high school sports for almost 20 years and said there have always been overzealous fans, but there are times when they take it too far and hurt the team they’re rooting for.
Childress said we can’t have athletes mimicking these actions.
“They’re going to do exactly what they see adults do,” said Childress. “We have got to be better role models.”
The TSSAA is partnering with the Tennessee Titans for the Inside Out Initiative. This allows all schools to meet and discuss and immediate plan of action from crowd control to easing the pressure on athletes.
“The choice is up to you whether you’re going to be a positive role model or a negative role model,” said Childress.
Childress said his main concern is that parents are putting so much pressure on their kids that sports aren’t fun anymore. Part of the Inside Out Initiative is to change that.
