NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has presented three different options to the board of control for the 2020 high school football season.
According to TSSAA Director Bernard Childress, all three options have practice starting August 30, with the first week of the season set to kickoff on September 18.
The move comes in response to Gov. bill Lee's extension to the State of Emergency, which limits contact sports through August 29.
Option 1:
- 7-game regular season
- 32-team playoff bracket in each class
Option 2:
- 8-game regular season
- 16-team playoff bracket (only regional champs and runner ups qualify)
Option 3:
- 9-game regular season
- Only regional champions make up an eight-team playoff bracket
The board will get together on July 8 with the intent of having a plan for the football season in place as soon as possible.
The girls' soccer season, which was set to start August 17, is expected to be pushed back and extended.
Other fall sports, such as cross country, volleyball and golf are not expected to have their seasons effected by Gov. Bill Lee's order.
TSSAA's dead perioud ends Sunday, July 5, meaning on Monday, July 6, school may resume conditioning work on campus. However, practice of any kind involving contact is prohibited through August 29.
