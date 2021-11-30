SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Through their investigation, the TSSAA found no evidence Tuesday that a racial slur was used towards a student-athlete in a November basketball game.

The accusations stem from a Nov.17 girls basketball game between Prep Academy in Nashville and Smyrna High School.

Bernard Childress, Executive Director for the TSSAA, issued a statement regarding the investigation.

"We have no doubt that the STEM player sincerely believes that she heard something inappropriate,' Childress said in a statement. "We take seriously the accusation that a game official used a racial slur. There is no place for such language in sports or our society. If TSSAA ever determines that such language has ever been used by anyone involved in TSSAA sports, we will make sure that individual never participate again in any fashion."

Childress concluded the statement by saying that without corroboration, no action could be taken against the referee.