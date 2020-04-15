NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All remaining TSSAA events for 2019-20, including all spring sports and the postponed BlueCross Basketball Championships have been canceled.
TSSAA made the announcement Wednesday evening shortly after Governor Bill Lee recommended all schools should remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.
Upon announcing the cancelation of all events, TSSAA issued the following statement:
This is an unprecedented time across our state and country, and we do not make this decision lightly. We thank all of the participants, their coaches, administrators, parents, and everyone else who has dedicated a tremendous amount of time, passion, and effort to high school athletics, especially these affected events.
To our senior participants - we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures. This is difficult, but the lessons you’ve learned and friendships you’ve made through high school activities will last your lifetime. We look forward to the resumption of high school athletics during the 2020-21 school year, and will continue work on those events at this time. The TSSAA thanks everyone involved for their patience and understanding throughout this process.
Member schools will receive information regarding summer athletic activities in regards to the sports calendar in the near future.
