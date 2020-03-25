NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A TSA agent at Nashville International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus, the Transportation Security Administration confirmed on Wednesday.
The worker last worked at the main security checkpoint on March 18 from 3-11:30 a.m.
"During the course of the past two weeks, the Transportation Security Administration has seen its dedicated workforce hit by COVID-19. We have seen this in the increasing number of confirmed cases, the growing number of employees who have been exposed to the virus and in those who have chosen to self-isolate at home due to being at higher risk for contracting COVID-19 if exposed," the agency said in a statement posted on its website.
"We continue to see officers demonstrate the highest levels of professionalism and hard work as they report to duty to screen passengers and their belongings to help ensure the traveling public remains safe and secure during this challenging time."
Shortly after the confirmed case was released, BNA officials posted on social media that the North Security Checkpoint Entrance has been closed. A TSA spokesperson tells us that there was a plan to consolidate the checkpoint entrances before they were aware of the confirmed case.
TSA has developed a website to notify the community where workers have tested positive in the past 14 days.
