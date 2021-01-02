NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Holiday travel appears to be slowing down for the time being, according to TSA.
On New Year's Eve, the number of people passing through airport security dropped below one million for the first time since Christmas day.
TSA says agents screened 870,000 passengers over the last two weeks.
Millions have been scanned at airport security checkpoints raising public health concerns about the coronavirus spreading.
TSA reports a total of 4,978 federal employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Of that total, 44 cases were reported at Nashville international Airport (BNA).
The last COVID-19 case reported at BNA was on 12/26/20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.