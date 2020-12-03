NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Today TSA officials will be at our city's airport highlighting changes that will make travel safer during the pandemic.
With more people traveling again, officials want to explain what everyone should expect in the coming months.
The TSA says moving forward officers will always wear face masks and gloves at all airports, including Nashville International.
Agents may also wear face shields in certain locations during the screening process.
"We've introduced credential authentication technology which allows us to reduce touchpoints at the ticket and document checker reducing the need hand your boarding pass and your ID to the document checker," Mark Howell with TSA said.
Airports will also have various touchless technologies in place, including ID scanners at many security checkpoints.
Through the credential authenticators all you have to do is present your ID into the machine and it ties that boarding information into it for us," Howell said.
TSA also wants people to avoid wrapping their gifts because if the package alarms the system, they will have to unwrap the gift to see what it is. So, it's always best to use a gift bag or just wait until you get to your destination.
