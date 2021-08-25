NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Transportation Security Administration says they have seen a high number of firearms in the checkpoint area this year following the change of Tennessee's gun laws.
As of August 24, 98 firearms have been detected at the airport in 2021 alone.
Previously, BNA had 97 firearms in 2019 and 94 in 2020.
“Since the implementation of new gun laws in the state, we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of firearms brought to Tennessee security checkpoints,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”
Passengers can be fined thousands of dollars, and one repeat offender, TSA says, has been filed $10,000 for their offenses.
Firearms are able to be flown, however, they must be declared to the airline, locked in a secured case unloaded and placed with checked baggage.
In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers that bring a firearm to a checkpoint face civil penalties as well from TSA.
For information on how to properly travel with a firearm, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.