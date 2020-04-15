NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A total of nine TSA agents at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) have tested positive for COVID-19.
TSA officials say the most recent screener confirmed case worked at a security check point on April 3rd.
We previously reported other cases involving screening and baggage officers who worked on the following days:
- Baggage officer, last worked March 17 in baggage area, 12-8:30 p.m. shift,
- Screening officer, last worked March 18 at main checkpoint, 3-11:30 a.m. shift,
- Baggage officer, last worked March 20 in baggage area, 4-12:30 p.m. shift,
- Screening officer, last worked on March 25 at main checkpoint, 3-11:30 a.m. shift,
- Screening officer, last worked March 26 at main checkpoint, 3-11:30 a.m. shift
TSA officials tell us one of the TSA agents out of the nine has recovered from coronavirus.
A concessions worker and an American Airlines employee also reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 at BNA.
Nationwide, TSA has had 403 employees, both screeners and non-screeners, test positive for COVID-19. Officials say 45 of those employees have recovered and 3 have unfortunately died after diagnosed with the virus.
For more on TSA's response, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.