Good news for people who spend a lot of time at BNA: traveling just got a lot easier.

On Wednesday, office supply store Staples partnered with IDEMIA to open an IdentoGO TSA 'precheck' enrollment center at its Nashville location.

Once enrolled in the precheck program, travelers can pass through security without removing shoes, laptops, belts, and things of that nature. 

The Staples is located at 100 Powell Place.

After making an appointment to enroll, participants must be either a current U.S. passport of a driver's license and birth certificate.

For more information on the TSA 'precheck' program, click here. 

