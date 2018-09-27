NASHVILLE (WSMV) - TSA officers found a loaded gun inside a passenger's carry-on bag at the Nashville International Airport on Thursday morning.
The loaded Ruger .380 caliber handgun was discovered around 5:15 a.m. at a checkpoint.
This is the 67th firearm that TSA officers have found so far this year.
Firearms can be carried in checked baggage but have to be declared to the airline, be unloaded and be stored in a carrying case. They are not allowed in carry-on bags.
"Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint," said Mark Howell, TSA regional spokesperson. "Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items."
Passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint can face potential criminal charges and civil penalties.
Click here for more information about the list of TSA prohibited items.
