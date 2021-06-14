NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Summer travel is officially upon us and the TSA is scrambling to keep up.
TSA officials say this is the busiest sustained travel period of the year, so they're looking to hire more people to make it easier for travelers.
So far, they've hired 3,100 additional TSA officers in preparation for the higher volume of travelers.
At Nashville International Airport (BNA), they have 50 positions open.
"I actually just got back from Arizona and the lines are... they're pretty significant," a traveler said to News4 at BNA.
TSA says it's even offering a $1,000 signing bonus for new employees.
To learn how to apply for a job at BNA, click here.
