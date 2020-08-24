NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - You won't believe how much loose change the TSA found when we headed to the airport last year.
The Transportation Security Administration says it kept $926,000 in loose change and cash left behind by travelers at airport checkpoints in 2019.
The agency made the disclosure in a new report to congress. The TSA says it makes an effort to return lost money to travelers when it can, but spends whatever is leftover.
The TSA says it has collected more than $3.5 million in forgotten change over the years.
New York's JFK International Airport accounted for the most unclaimed cash in 2019, with more than $98,000 recovered by agents.
The agency encourages people who have left items behind at security checkpoints to contact one of its lost and found offices.
