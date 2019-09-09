NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Transportation Security Administration said they found a loaded Glock 9mm in a carry-on bag at Nashville International's security checkpoint Monday.
Firearms are legally transported in checked baggage only, provided they are declared by the traveler, contained within a proper carrying case inside the checked luggage, and is completely unloaded.
“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”
All firearms, along with any weapons or other prohibited items, are not to be in carry-on bags.
TSA agents that located the gun immediately alerted Metro Airport Police, who took possession of the bag, and escorted the passenger out of the security checkpoint area.
This is the 71st firearm detected by TSA officers at the BNA security checkpoint in 2019. A total of 86 were detected there last year.
In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties from the TSA. For more information see: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/civil-enforcement.
See the full list of TSA prohibited items, here: http://www.tsa.gov/travelers/airtravel/prohibited/permitted-prohibited-items.shtm and here: http://www.tsa.gov/traveler-information/firearms-and-ammunition
