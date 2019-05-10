NASHVILLE (WSMV) - TSA officers found a loaded firearm at the Nashville International Airport checkpoint on Friday morning
Around 5 a.m., a loaded Kimber 9mm handgun was found in a passenger’s carry-on bag. TSA immediately alerted airport police, who took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.
While firearms may be transported in checked baggage (provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded), they are prohibited in carry-on bags.
TSA would like to remind passengers that it is important for them to thoroughly search their bags for any potential dangerous weapons or prohibited items before departing for the airport.
This is the 39th firearm detected by TSA officers at the BNA security checkpoint in 2019. A total of 86 were detected there last year.
