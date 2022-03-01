NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A loaded firearm was found in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Nashville International Airport (BNA) on Tuesday morning.
According to the Transportation Security Administration, a passenger attempted to go through the security checkpoint at approximately 6 a.m. TSA agents discovered a loaded .22 caliber handgun in the person’s bag and immediately alerted airport police.
TSA said airport police took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger away.
“Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee.
TSA officers have now detected 21 firearms at BNA checkpoints this year.
Agents remind passengers that handguns can travel in checked baggage, if it is declared and unloaded, but can never be in a carry-on bag.
