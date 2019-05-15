NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 got an inside look at how canines seen at airports are trained to sense threats.
The beginning of summer travel officially starts Memorial Day weekend.
Transportation Security Administration agents said they have to be ready for all threats.
The canines are trained to detect threats that humans can’t, such as drugs and guns, but most specifically bombs.
“Here in Nashville we have three canine teams and what they are able to do is instantly, in a snap, give a determination if an explosive threat is inside a bag,” said TSA Regional Spokesperson Mark Howell.
Howell said there are over 1,000 TSA units across the United States specifically trained for bomb threats.
