NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A tenth TSA agent at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) has tested positive for COVID-19.
TSA officials say the most recent screener confirmed case last worked on June 20th, 2020.
The last reported TSA agent who tested positive at BNA was back in early April.
Nationwide, TSA has had 962 federal employees test positive for COVID-19 with 601 employees who have recovered. A total of 6 have died as a result of the virus.
For more on TSA's response, click here.
RELATED COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.