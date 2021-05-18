NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We spent a lot of time at home last year, a lot of time on the couch, and off of our normal diets, but if you're looking to drop some of those pandemic pounds, a fad diet may not be the best fit.
Nutritionists say it's really about finding your personal definition of health and eating healthier doesn't mean you have to give up the things you love.
For Amanda McGinnis, her health and weight has been a lifelong battle.
“I remember even very early on being on the South Beach diet or we did Atkins,” she said.
But these one-size-fits-all diets never seemed to work. By 17, McGinnis says she was close to 300 pounds.
She lost weight but gained most of it back in college. It took a toll on her health, eventually landing her in the hospital.
“At that point I was a Type II diabetic, I had high blood pressure, and high cholesterol at 23 years old and that is not how I wanted to live my life,” McGinnis said.
So, she made a life change — a change that was in line with her life and food preferences, rather than a specific diet.
Kaitlyn Kownacki, clinical nutrition manager at Nashville Nutrition Partners, says restricting foods you like, as many of these fad diets do, usually doesn't lead to happy, healthy results.
“Any time we're restricting food, our body wakes up with all these really predictable reactions where we can’t tell the difference between going on a diet or starving to death,” Kownacki said. “What ends up being a lot more effective is when we can focus on sustainable habits and behaviors that we can change today without focusing on rules.”
So, she says if you're craving a cheeseburger, have it, but get a side salad to go with it. It will give you more energy and keep you fuller longer.
If you like fast food, try adding in one more home cooked meal a week.
For McGinnis, it's been switching ground beef to ground turkey in meals she loves, and slowly introducing new vegetables.
“I never knew that I liked cauliflower before, I never knew that you could use it in so many different ways,” she said.
Health can be achieved at any size, and it can start just by individualized changes, to your diet and movement.
“I am happy with my meals, I’m happy with my movement and I’m starting to be happy with how my body is every single day,” McGinnis said.
Another tip for your health journey: don't focus on your scale. Find another way to track your progress, based on the health goal you have.
