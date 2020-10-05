Cars and motorcycles took part in a Trump Train to show their support for the president in Tennessee.

The event was held in Rutherford County with many decked out their cars in trump campaign gear.

They drove through and stopped at various locations for speeches and prayers.

“I'm confident he'll come out of this swinging,” event co-organizer Dawna Lopiccolo said. “He's a strong man no underlying health condition. We're praying for him and hope to see him back in public at a rally.”

Many told News 4 they just wanted to show their support for the President.

 

