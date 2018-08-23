Trump says economy would 'crash' if he were impeached

President Donald Trump says he believes the economy would tank if he were to be impeached.
Trump was asked in an interview with "Fox & Friends" if he believes Democrats will launch impeachment proceedings if they win the House this fall, as many suspect.
He says, "If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor."
Trump says Americans would see economic "numbers that you wouldn't believe in reverse."
But Trump is also expressing doubt that that would ever happen.
He says, "I don't know how you can impeach somebody who's done a great job."
