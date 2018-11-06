Midday around Nashville and the midterms looked like this. Patient voters in long lines stretching outside the polling place eager to cast their vote.
At Charlotte Park Elementary in West Nashville, experienced poll workers said the turnout was way beyond average.
Step-by-step voters slowly made their way to a ballot.
It didn't look much different at Watkins Park on 17th Avenue North.
The long line didn't go away, replenished by more voters.
Why such record turnout? You won't find the answers name even on the ballot.
"Mr. Trump"
"Trump"
"Pretty sure it's Trump"
"Probably Donald Trump, either people love him or hate him, lot of passion there."
"Well it's Trump either way, we want Trump's agenda, and Dems want don't want Trump's agenda."
"Donald Trump"
It didn't matter if you like Trump or dislike Trump, he made this happen.
In a Democracy, casting your vote is the most American thing you can do.
So with record numbers of people voting this Election cycle, Donald Trump's three-year daily promise is true.
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, he made America Great.
