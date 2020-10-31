CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday afternoon after a truck tire came off.
According to a report, a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was traveling on Warfield Blvd. towards Rossview Road when one of the tires came off the truck and crossed into oncoming lanes of traffic.
The tire struck a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was also traveling on Warfield Blvd. towards Dunbar Cave Road.
The 32-year-old male driver of the motorcycle died as a result of his injuries.
A female passenger on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown at this time.
