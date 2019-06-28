CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a commercial truck on Interstate 40 around mile marker 186 in Cheatham County is shutting down all eastbound and westbound lanes.
According to TN Highway Patrol, traffic will be diverted at exit 182 and westbound traffic has been diverted at exit 188 and exit 196. The truck is reportedly leaking hazardous flammable liquid.
At 10:30 a.m. emergency crews issued an evacuation order for homes within a half-mile radius of the wreck.
There is currently no word on possible injuries or how the crash happened.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.