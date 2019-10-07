NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An overturned tractor-trailer that shut down all but one lane of Interstate 40 eastbound for several hours overnight was reportedly carrying 40,000 pounds of protein powder.
Witnesses tell News4 that the truck's frame was buckled and the wreckage blocked Exit 201A onto Charlotte Avenue.
Metro Police say the driver was not injured. Around 3:30 a.m. crews were still trying to get the trailer upright from on its side. The semi was unloaded off the interstate and hauled away by a wrecker.
According to TDOT SmartWay, the call came in around 12:23 a.m. and has since cleared. Police say this will still likely impact morning rush hour traffic.
