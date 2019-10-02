CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - No one was injured after a pickup truck plowed into a bank in Clarksville.

Police say around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, a 66-year-old man was parking his pickup truck at the F&M Bank in the 2600 block of Madison Street. Instead of hitting the brake to stop, he accidentally pushed the gas pedal.

Truck into Bank 2.jpg

The truck accelerated forward and crashed through the front doors of the bank before coming to a stop inside the bank. 

Several employees and customers were inside the bank at the time of the crash, but thankfully no one was injured. 

The man owned the truck for only five days. The building sustained significant damage, but no charges are being filed. 

