RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - 24 westbound is down to just the emergency lane after a truck overturned and spilled the load it was hauling in Rutherford County.
According to SmartWay Tennessee, the incident occurred just before Noon and is not expected to be cleared until around 2 p.m.
Avoid the area if possible.
