ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - All northbound lanes of Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 117 are blocked after a truck carrying a load of sheet metal lost its cargo in the roadway.
Troopers with Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene working to clear the roadway, and diverting traffic onto exit 112 to Highway 31 West.
Traffic delays are expected as long as the cleanup continues.
