NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A truck hauling a trailer full of air conditioning units caught fire on the interstate early Tuesday morning.
According to police at the scene, a truck driver was transporting a trailer full of brand-new AC units around 2 a.m. when one of them caught fire.
Police said the driver pulled to the side of I-40 in White Bridge and cut the trailer loose. He drove away to let it burn on the side of the interstate.
The driver was not injured during the incident and fire crews showed up to quickly put out the flames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.