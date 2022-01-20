LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) – Five people had to swim to safety after their truck was swept off the road in Lawrenceburg early Thursday morning.
According to Lawrence County EMA, high water on Mt. Zion road swept a truck with five people inside off the roadway just after midnight.
Three men and two women swam to safety through freezing water and hiked up an incline until they were able to acquire a cellphone signal and call for help, according to the report.
Emergency response crews from multiple agencies responded to the call, which was placed around 3:30 a.m.
The group was treated at the scene from hypothermia but did not require transport to a medical facility, according to Lawrence County EMA.
Several agencies were involved in the response, including the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol.
