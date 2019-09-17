HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Bucksnort are closed due to a truck fire.
According to TDOT SmartWay, the incident was reported around 9 a.m. at mile marker 151 and is expected to be clear by 11 a.m. There are delays happening both eastbound and westbound.
Hickman County EMA tells News4 that the truck was found empty when crews arrived on scene. There are no reported injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
