MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One lane of I-65 North is blocked after a tractor-trailer fire on the right shoulder.
The crash occurred at the 104 mile marker near the Bethel Road exit.
Firefighters are working to put out the fire.
TDOT Smartway reports the crash should be cleared by 3 p.m. Some traffic is being diverted around the scene near the Bethel Road exit.
