Metro Police confirmed Friday night that one person died in a shooting after an apparent road rage incident on I-65 South near Harding Place.

Police say the driver of a white sedan and the driver of a tractor trailer had an altercation on the grass shoulder of the interstate.

The truck driver was shot to death.

Police are questioning the driver.

Two lanes of traffic on I-65 South are closed near the location of the incident.

