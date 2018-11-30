Metro Police confirmed Friday night that one person died in a shooting after an apparent road rage incident on I-65 South near Harding Place.
Police say the driver of a white sedan and the driver of a tractor trailer had an altercation on the grass shoulder of the interstate.
The truck driver was shot to death.
Police are questioning the driver.
Two lanes of traffic on I-65 South are closed near the location of the incident.
