MUG - Roy Michel Nellsch - 6/7/19

Roy Michel Nellsch (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

An Alabama truck driver arrested last May on a charge of kidnapping a woman near Fort Campbell, KY, has been indicted on federal charges of kidnapping, possession of child pornography and transporting child pornography.

In the motion for detention filed by the U.S. Attorney’s office, Roy Nellsch is also accused of keeping a ledger of the names of women and children in his truck, along with more than 10,000 images and videos of child pornography and photographs of adult women in sexual acts with titles that include the word “rape.”

The motion also reads that investigators found chat conversations between Nellsch and other individuals who purported to offer children available for sexual abuse.

Judge: Large number of women's bloody underwear found in truck

News4 Investigates first uncovered when Nellsch was arrested investigators found a bloody bag inside the truck with numerous pairs of women’s underwear.

The motion also reads that investigators also found in the truck that blood stains were on the steering wheel, hair with blood on the driver’s seat, bedsheets and blankets with blood stains, rope, handcuffs, knives, clubs, sex toys and a stun gun.

They also found a stun gun, two handguns, and numerous electronics and media storage devices.

The search also turned up a ledger listing the names, ages, locations, and descriptions of women and children. 

The motion argues that Nellsch is a “danger to the community.”

Nellsch is expected to appear in federal court on Thursday afternoon.

Previous coverage

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 

Tags

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.