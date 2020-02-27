An Alabama truck driver arrested last May on a charge of kidnapping a woman near Fort Campbell, KY, has been indicted on federal charges of kidnapping, possession of child pornography and transporting child pornography.
In the motion for detention filed by the U.S. Attorney’s office, Roy Nellsch is also accused of keeping a ledger of the names of women and children in his truck, along with more than 10,000 images and videos of child pornography and photographs of adult women in sexual acts with titles that include the word “rape.”
The motion also reads that investigators found chat conversations between Nellsch and other individuals who purported to offer children available for sexual abuse.
News4 Investigates first uncovered when Nellsch was arrested investigators found a bloody bag inside the truck with numerous pairs of women’s underwear.
The motion also reads that investigators also found in the truck that blood stains were on the steering wheel, hair with blood on the driver’s seat, bedsheets and blankets with blood stains, rope, handcuffs, knives, clubs, sex toys and a stun gun.
They also found a stun gun, two handguns, and numerous electronics and media storage devices.
The search also turned up a ledger listing the names, ages, locations, and descriptions of women and children.
The motion argues that Nellsch is a “danger to the community.”
Nellsch is expected to appear in federal court on Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.