SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A tanker truck driver safely escaped after his truck carrying 3,500 gallons of grease went up in flames Wednesday morning.
Smyrna Fire officials say the fire happened in the McDonald's parking lot on Almaville Road around 5:30 a.m.
Firefighters found the cab of the truck fully engulfed, and quickly extinguished the fire with no injuries reported. Fortunately the tank portion of the truck did not catch fire.
"Personnel from Stations 1 and 6 did an excellent job of containing and extinguishing this fire,” shared Chief Bill Culbertson, “the driver escaped, unharmed, and no other vehicle or structure was impacted.”
The restaurant and other vehicles in the area were not affected.
