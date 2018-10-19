CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Five men were taken to the hospital including two construction workers after a Ford F-450 crashed into a construction zone at the intersection of College Street and Riverside Drive on Friday morning.
According to Clarksville Police, the 31-year-old driver of the truck was traveling south on Riverside Drive around 11:37 a.m. through the work area. For an unknown reason, he did not follow the work zone travel pattern and crashed into a patrol car, continuing forward and hit two work lifts with two men operating each one before coming to a stop.
Two of the men were airlifted to a Nashville hospital, and three others were taken by ambulance to Tennova Medical Center.
The investigation is ongoing, and potential charges are currently unclear at this time.
