CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Customers and workers at a hair salon had an unexpected visitor on Friday morning.
A truck crashed into a salon on Madison Street in Clarksville on Friday morning. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)
A pickup truck driven by Brandon Porter, 38, crashed into The Edge Salon, 1490 Madison St., around 10:25 a.m.
Police said Porter was traveling west on Madison and accelerated when the traffic light changed from red to green, causing the pickup to spin in a circular manner on the roadway.
An officer was at the intersection and witnessed the incident and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
The driver turned left onto Willow Heights and, for an unknown reason, lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a parked SUV and the side of the Edge Salon building.
There were several people inside the building, but none were injured.
The business hopes to be re-open on Monday.
Porter was cited for reckless driving and driving without insurance.
