SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A truck crashed into a home missing a sleeping elderly woman by just inches.
According to our news partners at Smokey Barn News, it happened just after midnight in Springfield. The truck plowed through the home's living room near the intersection of Pleasant Hill Drive and 5th Avenue.
The woman was asleep on the couch when the crash happened, she had just a small cut on her leg. The driver of the truck was not hurt and was taken into police custody.
