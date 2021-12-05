NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A semi truck caught on fire near the underpass at the McCrory Lane Exit 192 Sunday evening.
There were no injuries in the incident. But, there was a lane closure.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
This story will be updated as new information about the fire is released.
