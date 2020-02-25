DOVER, TN (WSMV) - A truck carrying a superload will snarl traffic in Stewart and Houston counties on Tuesday.
The oversized chemical tank weighs about 200 tons. The 195-foot long truck with a 19-axle trailer is carrying the load from Cincinnati, OH, to Aberdeen, MS. The truck is mainly moving along rural routes due to the 17’6” height of the load to avoid highway and interstate overpasses that normally have a clearance of 15’6”.
The truck will be its trip in Stewart County on U.S. Highway 79 at 9 a.m. Tuesday. It will then turn down Highway 49 toward Erin.
The truck will be traveling about 15 mph.
