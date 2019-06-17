MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- Rutherford County Fire and Rescue reports a car hauler overturned, and will block the roadway for hours.
Crews will work to remove 9 new cars that were involved after the car hauler overturned on West Jefferson Pike, near Hickory Grove Rd. in Murfreesboro.
RCFR responded to the call at approximately 10:15am Monday in the 5600 block of West Jefferson Pike, common route to and from I-840 in Rutherford County.
As the truck rolled over, the 9 apparently new cars it was carrying were damaged, and scattered around the roadway.
RCFR reports that the cleanup will take hours, keeping the roadway closed.
