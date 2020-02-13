HARTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two teens were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday on State Highway 10 in Trousdale County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Troopers said Adrianne Torres, 20, of Lebanon, TN, pulled her Cadillac CTS onto Highway 10 from Old Lafayette Road and was struck by a Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Ryan Huffman, 42, of Huntingdon, TN.
Ayjean Miles, 19, of Hartsville, and Lennasha Dowell-Harper, 18, of Lebanon, TN, passengers in Torres’ vehicle, were killed in the crash. Authorities said they were not wearing seat belts.
Authorities said the tractor-trailer struck Torres’ vehicle on the driver side area of the vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest along the northbound shoulder of the highway. The Cadillac CTS came to a stop on its top.
Troopers said charges and citations were pending in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.