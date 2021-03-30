HARTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested Monday night in connection with a fatal attack on three people at a Trousdale County home Monday afternoon.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Todd Lee Freeman, 53, of Castalian Springs, TN, was arrested on one count of criminal homicide and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the attack at a home on Riverview Estates Lane.
Three people were attacked inside the home in the 600 block of Riverview Estates Lane just before 1 p.m. One of the victims, 66-year-old Katherine Crawford Darnell, died from her injuries. Two other people remain hospitalized.
Freeman is being held without bond at the Trousdale County Jail.
