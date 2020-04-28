Trousdale Turner Correctional Center
 

Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (WSMV file photo)

 
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Correction said all inmates at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville will be tested for COVID-19.

Based on the return of 93 positive COVID-19 test results at Trousdale Turner, the Department of Correction directed the facility to provide additional testing for inmates. CoreCivic is collaborating with the department in the effort.

On Wednesday, CoreCivic, which operates Trousdale Turner, will begin testing its employees.

TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker has called mass testing a strategic and proactive targeted plan based on aggressive contact tracing to addres the pandemic.

To date, 3,810 inmates have been tested. Results of the tests are available on the Tennessee Department of Correction website.

The Department of Correction said 754 inmates at seven facilties have tested positive for COVID-19, including 93 at Trousdale Turner. Eight inmates have been hospitalized. Three remain hospitalized.

LocationNumber TestedNumber PositiveNumber NegativePending
Bledsoe County Correctional Complex2,3225831,70336
Morgan County Correctional Complex0000
Northeast Correctional Complex1010
Lois M. DeBerry Special Needs Facility5050
Riverbend Maximum Security Institution2110
Tennessee Prison for Woman4040
Turney Center Industrial Complex275382352
Turney Center Industrial Complex-Annex382351
Mart Luttrell Transition Center2110
Northwest Correctional Complex9023882638
West Tennessee State Penitentiary1010
Women's Therapeutic Residential Center2020
Contract & Private Managed prisons
Hardeman County Correctional Facility2020
South Central Correctional Facility2011
Trousdale Turner Correctional Center248931487
Whiteville Correctional Facility2020
Total3,8087562,96785

The Department of Correction has produced and delivered more than 93,000 masks for staff, inmates, county jails and health workers. Disinfection and safety measures are ongoing at all facilities. Staff and inmates are being reminded to continue practicing the recommendations from the CDC and the Tennessee Department of Health to help prevent spreading COVID-19.

