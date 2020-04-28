NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Correction said all inmates at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville will be tested for COVID-19.
Based on the return of 93 positive COVID-19 test results at Trousdale Turner, the Department of Correction directed the facility to provide additional testing for inmates. CoreCivic is collaborating with the department in the effort.
On Wednesday, CoreCivic, which operates Trousdale Turner, will begin testing its employees.
TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker has called mass testing a strategic and proactive targeted plan based on aggressive contact tracing to addres the pandemic.
To date, 3,810 inmates have been tested. Results of the tests are available on the Tennessee Department of Correction website.
The Department of Correction said 754 inmates at seven facilties have tested positive for COVID-19, including 93 at Trousdale Turner. Eight inmates have been hospitalized. Three remain hospitalized.
|Location
|Number Tested
|Number Positive
|Number Negative
|Pending
|Bledsoe County Correctional Complex
|2,322
|583
|1,703
|36
|Morgan County Correctional Complex
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northeast Correctional Complex
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lois M. DeBerry Special Needs Facility
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Riverbend Maximum Security Institution
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Tennessee Prison for Woman
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Turney Center Industrial Complex
|275
|38
|235
|2
|Turney Center Industrial Complex-Annex
|38
|2
|35
|1
|Mart Luttrell Transition Center
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Northwest Correctional Complex
|902
|38
|826
|38
|West Tennessee State Penitentiary
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Women's Therapeutic Residential Center
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Contract & Private Managed prisons
|Hardeman County Correctional Facility
|2
|0
|2
|0
|South Central Correctional Facility
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Trousdale Turner Correctional Center
|248
|93
|148
|7
|Whiteville Correctional Facility
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Total
|3,808
|756
|2,967
|85
The Department of Correction has produced and delivered more than 93,000 masks for staff, inmates, county jails and health workers. Disinfection and safety measures are ongoing at all facilities. Staff and inmates are being reminded to continue practicing the recommendations from the CDC and the Tennessee Department of Health to help prevent spreading COVID-19.
